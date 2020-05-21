Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,667. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

