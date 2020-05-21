Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.61. 87,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,963. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

