Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE SBI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 89,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

