Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DMO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,780. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

