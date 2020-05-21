Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MTT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

