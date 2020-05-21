Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

