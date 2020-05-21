Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 351,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,775. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.