WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of WEX worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,106,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in WEX by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,923,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.38.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $132.68 on Thursday. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

