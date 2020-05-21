Wheatland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wheatland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 5.3% of Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 287,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,469,555. The firm has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

