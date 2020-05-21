WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Major Shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Sells 577,361 Shares

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 577,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $427,247.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 631,438 shares of WidePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $372,548.42.

WYY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,047. WidePoint Co. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.76.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WidePoint stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on WidePoint from $0.70 to $0.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

