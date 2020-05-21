William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – William Blair decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 289,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

