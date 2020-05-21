William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,244 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $96,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

