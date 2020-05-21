William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 57,963 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,963 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.42% of Advance Auto Parts worth $91,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Stephens raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.90.

AAP stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.91. 51,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,868. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.53.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

