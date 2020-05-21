William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $385.45 Million Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234,940 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 1.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.94% of NetEase worth $385,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NetEase by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,166,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,575 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in NetEase by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,029,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in NetEase by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetEase by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.66.

NetEase stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.29 and its 200-day moving average is $325.29. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.56%. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

