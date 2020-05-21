WinCash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.83 Million (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00013373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $15,215.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000375 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

