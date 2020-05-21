Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Position Increased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Wingstop comprises 3.0% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Wingstop worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $130.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,120. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

