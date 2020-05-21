Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NYSE WGO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,788. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGO. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

