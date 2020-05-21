WPP TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $19,763.41 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $19,763.41 and $272.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.03534070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011116 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io.

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.