WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$42.74 million during the quarter.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.