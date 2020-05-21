Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.26. 57,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,580. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.