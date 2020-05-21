Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Broadcom by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Broadcom by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,494 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,312. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.10. 581,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day moving average of $287.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

