Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $91.75. 2,626,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,127,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

