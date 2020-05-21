Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,831. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.79. The company has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

