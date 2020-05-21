Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 8,447 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,287. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.