Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

WYNN traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 285,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,665. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.52. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $16,728,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

