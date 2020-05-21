X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market cap of $936,031.14 and approximately $16,386.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00060110 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 54,176,021,453 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

