Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,747,000 after buying an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after buying an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

