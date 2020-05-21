Ycg LLC Sells 4,879 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ycg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $235,333,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $368.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

