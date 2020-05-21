YEE Trading Up 1.8% This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, YEE has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and CoinTiger. YEE has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $68,933.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.50 or 0.03483962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003028 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011192 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top, DigiFinex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

