YY (NASDAQ:YY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

YY (NASDAQ:YY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. YY had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. YY updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

YY stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $64.00. 72,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,718. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. YY has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YY. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on YY from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.85.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

