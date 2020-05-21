Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report sales of $214.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.90 million and the highest is $222.90 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $272.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $931.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.50 million to $942.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $977.90 million, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $61,583,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,213,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,818,000 after purchasing an additional 405,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,250,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $16,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AWI opened at $69.84 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.