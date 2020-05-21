Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $123.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.99 million and the highest is $123.90 million. Lindsay reported sales of $121.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $449.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.70 million to $470.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $430.23 million, with estimates ranging from $370.50 million to $461.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 704.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $1,125,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $990.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $111.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.28%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

