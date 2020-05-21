Zacks: Analysts Expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novagold Resources.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:NG opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

