Zacks: Analysts Set $16.75 Target Price for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $16.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 141 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

SCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $11,839,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCU opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.