Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.76. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

