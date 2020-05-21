Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $588.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will announce $588.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $664.30 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $883.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,659,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

