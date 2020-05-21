Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 395,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178,192 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 693,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $251.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.