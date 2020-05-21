Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Posted by on May 21st, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $18.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $22.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

NYSE PAG opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply