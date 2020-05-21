Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $18.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $22.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

NYSE PAG opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.