Zacks: Brokerages Expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). TapImmune reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

MRKR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 522,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.64. TapImmune has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

