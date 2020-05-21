Zacks Investment Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

TENX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

