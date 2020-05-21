Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($2.93) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($14.29). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.