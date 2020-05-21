Zacks: LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LMP Automotive an industry rank of 29 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of LMP Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $77,140.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,798,457.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 3,003.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMPX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 780,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,562. LMP Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

