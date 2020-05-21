Zacks: Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Neenah’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $62.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah an industry rank of 130 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NP. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NP stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. 91,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,006. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.42. Neenah has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $77.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neenah will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

