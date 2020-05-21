ZB Reaches Market Cap of $91.00 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.02128984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00177303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.