Zcash Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.05 or 0.00507060 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $423.91 million and $305.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00094235 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00060503 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001244 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 99.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,205,631 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Sistemkoin, BCEX, Binance, Cryptomate, Graviex, Ovis, Braziliex, Allcoin, Bithumb, Kuna, Instant Bitex, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, CoinEx, OTCBTC, Upbit, Kraken, Coinrail, GOPAX, BiteBTC, Bitlish, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, C2CX, Bitinka, Coinut, LocalTrade, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, CoinExchange, BitBay, Liquid, Huobi, Cryptopia, LBank, WEX, Crex24, BX Thailand, Cryptohub, Coinroom, BigONE and Gemini. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

