ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

