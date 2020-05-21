Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

ZTS stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.60. The stock had a trading volume of 82,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock worth $8,679,847. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

