Zoomba (ZBA) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zoomba has a total market cap of $692.64 and $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00447591 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015377 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006956 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007460 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000342 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

