Zscaler (ZS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.12 and a beta of 0.52. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $309,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,665.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,234 shares of company stock worth $10,779,806. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.