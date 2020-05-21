Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,397 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 119,925 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,558,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 722,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 1,879,516 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,305,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,252,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

